WATCH: Emu Outraces Jubilant Maltese Girl As Sun Sets Behind Her On Marsa Junction

One Maltese girl got the chance to race a young emu on a wide road as the sun set behind her, and it looks like the best thing ever.

In a video shared by Maltese biologist Arnold Sciberras, his young daughter can be seen attempting to outrun five-month-old emu Blue… to no avail, as the emu easily sweeps passed the finish line before giving the camera a cheeky winning grin (if you can grin with a beak, of course)

Blue was named after one of the main raptors in Jurassic World since Arnold and his family “are all fascinated by dinosaurs”. 

Blue the emu is like “one of the family” and has lived with the Sciberras family practically since hatching from her egg.

“People think emus are not intelligent animals, but we started doing research and found that each emu is unique, and ours has this needy character, she’s very loving and in a way behaves like us sometimes… or, maybe, we behave like her,” Sciberras said.

Emus are more closely related to the smaller kiwi rather than the ostrich and is the second-largest living bird by height. It is endemic to Australia and is common enough for it to be classified as as “Least-Concern Species” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

But more importantly than all that, young emus are great for racing children, apparently.

