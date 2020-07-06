WATCH: Emu Outraces Jubilant Maltese Girl As Sun Sets Behind Her On Marsa Junction

One Maltese girl got the chance to race a young emu on a wide road as the sun set behind her, and it looks like the best thing ever.

In a video shared by Maltese biologist Arnold Sciberras, his young daughter can be seen attempting to outrun five-month-old emu Blue… to no avail, as the emu easily sweeps passed the finish line before giving the camera a cheeky winning grin (if you can grin with a beak, of course)

Blue was named after one of the main raptors in Jurassic World since Arnold and his family “are all fascinated by dinosaurs”.