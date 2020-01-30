WATCH: Education Minister Must Resign Over ‘Surreal’ And ‘Absurd’ Human Rights Breach

Blogger Manuel Delia this morning called for the immediate resignation of Education Minister Owen Bonnici for breaching the human rights of protestors by ordering the repeated removal of flowers, candles and banners from the protest site for assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“The court declared that Bonnici used this memorial site to sow the seeds of division. And we have seen the results of this division even until yesterday when the site was vandalised again… The court has ruled him responsible for all this through the example he set, which is why his position as Education Minister is totally untenable,” Delia said.

Delia, who filed the original case against the government and was awarded €1,000 compensation for these human rights breaches, delivered a press conference near the memorial site which he said was always a suitable location for the protest since it faces the building in which justice must be served for Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

He said the court described Bonnici’s behaviour as “absurd” and “surreal” and labelled the former Justice and Culture Minister “petty”, while throwing out the arguments that the repeated clearing was intended to protest the Great Siege Monument from damage.

Delia said Bonnici should submit his resignation immediately and, if not, Prime Minister Robert Abela should take immediate action himself because Malta did not deserve an Education Minister who repeatedly violated human rights.