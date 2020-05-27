WATCH: Dramatic Moment Water Spout Spotted In The North Of Malta
A video at what seems to be Armier in the North of Malta captures a dramatic water spout about the hit the shores today.
The video also shows an overturned caravan right near the shore, which looks like it was overturned by the intense winds of the spout. The person taking the video goes to check if someone was trapped in the vehicle but received no response.
Waterspouts, which are intense vortexes that occurs over a body of water, often happen during thunderstorms but are also associated with developing storms systems.
The clouds from which they form are often slow-moving, which makes waterspouts very easy to spot and film as captured in this video.
This comes in line with today’s low pressure weather that saw intense rainfall, thunder and wind across the islands.