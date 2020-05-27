د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Dramatic Moment Water Spout Spotted In The North Of Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A video at what seems to be Armier in the North of Malta captures a dramatic water spout about the hit the shores today.

The video also shows an overturned caravan right near the shore, which looks like it was overturned by the intense winds of the spout. The person taking the video goes to check if someone was trapped in the vehicle but received no response. 

Waterspouts, which are intense vortexes that occurs over a body of water, often happen during thunderstorms but are also associated with developing storms systems.

The clouds from which they form are often slow-moving, which makes waterspouts very easy to spot and film as captured in this video.

This comes in line with today’s low pressure weather that saw intense rainfall, thunder and wind across the islands.

Tag someone who needs to see this

READ NEXT: O-Level Students In Malta Will Be Able Sit For Intermediates This September After All

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK