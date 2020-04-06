WATCH: ‘Don’t Worry, This Too Will Pass’: Lydia Abela Sends Heartfelt Message To Maltese Parents, Children, Health Workers And The Elderly

Lydia Abela, the wife of Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela, has sent a message of support during the COVID-19 outbreak in Malta.

Directing her message to some of Malta’s most vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, she tried to soothe fears in the island right now, urging people to be calm, not to worry, and follow the official health guidelines.

Thanking Malta’s healthcare workers, and telling Malta’s elderly that this is a “temporary measure, and the time will come” when they can meet their loved ones again, she spoke directly to parents as a mother herself.

“Giorgia and I are using this time as a tool to build a stronger relationship than ever before,” she said of her relationship with her daughter.

To Malta’s children, she said “not to worry and to remain in contact with their friends and grandparents,” be it through the internet or phoning them.

And for the youngest amongst us, she added another line of support: “don’t worry, there are people out there protecting you”.

She ended by saying that though this is a challenging time for the country and the world, it had shown Malta’s truest strengths: “solidarity, love, and family values”.

