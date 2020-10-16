WATCH: ‘Don’t Judge Him’, Maltese Mother Says After Slap TikTok Of Her Son Goes Viral
The mother of a Maltese youth who was filmed in a TikTok video slapping another boy behind the head has taken to social media to defend her son.
The video, which went viral, shows a group of boys walking before one of them slaps another behind the head. Since the video went viral, countless people have condemned it on Facebook, and the Education Minister has called for anti-bullying services to intervene.
Police have since opened an investigation about it – but the mother of the boy involved in the video has since said it was “all a joke”.
“At the police depot, we discovered with the parents of the other boy that it was a joke, so whoever is making comments about my son, remove them, because you will not tarnish my son’s name. You judged him, you judged my son wrong,” she said.
“I am not supporting him – if it was true, I’d speak to him, not you, who don’t know him from Adam and Eve.”
She called out all the people who had in turn made fun of her son, and said that if it was true, she would speak to her son and reprimand him.
She called on viewers to share the video widely to help the truth get out there.
