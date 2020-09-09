WATCH: Dogs Are Still Trapped In Msida Home Of Pit Bull Attack Amid Claims Owner Still Has Access To Them
Dogs kept by a “reckless” breeder are still trapped on the roof of the Msida residence where two pit bulls mauled his grandmother, amid concerns that he could still is being granted access to the animals.
Images and video taken by Lovin Malta shown a crude kennel constructed on the roof. It appears the cubicles are concrete. However, there is no indication that a permit was dished out for the structure.
A green sheet provides some shade for the dogs who are exposed to scorching summer heat, while others are free to roam around on the perimeter wall.
Well-informed sources told Lovin Malta that they have since contacted Animal Welfare after growing concerned over the continued poor conditions of the dogs.
Animal Welfare Department did turn up to the site to check up on the dogs’ health and safety. However, sources were told that Galea would soon be leaving hospital and will be able to feed the animals himself.
It remains to be seen why the dogs are yet to be seized. Other sources indicated that a decision will only be taken on the dogs’ relocation and rehoming after an autopsy is performed on Inez Galea, the 95-year-old victim.
Galea, who is the victim’s grandson, is currently out on police bail after being interrogated by police and visiting Mater Dei hospital with chest pains. Malta’s police are treating the case as an involuntary homicide, but are yet to charge Galea.
Galea’s Facebook profile makes it abundantly clear that he was breeding dogs within the block. He identifies himself as a dog breeder who specialises in “pit bulls, American bulldogs, and American Staffordshire terriers”.
Sources said that Galea was clearly running a crude puppy mill, keeping the dogs in separate cages with little interaction. The Association for Abandoned Animals has said there were over ten pit bulls in the block.
It’s been revealed by Lovin Malta that despite numerous reports, Animal Welfare said the dogs “were in a good state of health” after every inspection.
Police have said that the two dogs were being kept in the yard and had managed to enter the woman’s ground floor maisonette on Antonio Sciortino Street, Msida.
Sources said that Galea was not residing in the apartment block at the time of the shocking attack. He allegedly left the apartment after electricity and water had been turned off in the building a few days prior.
Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading an inquiry.
