WATCH: Dogs Are Still Trapped In Msida Home Of Pit Bull Attack Amid Claims Owner Still Has Access To Them

Dogs kept by a “reckless” breeder are still trapped on the roof of the Msida residence where two pit bulls mauled his grandmother, amid concerns that he could still is being granted access to the animals.

Images and video taken by Lovin Malta shown a crude kennel constructed on the roof. It appears the cubicles are concrete. However, there is no indication that a permit was dished out for the structure.

A green sheet provides some shade for the dogs who are exposed to scorching summer heat, while others are free to roam around on the perimeter wall.

Well-informed sources told Lovin Malta that they have since contacted Animal Welfare after growing concerned over the continued poor conditions of the dogs.

Animal Welfare Department did turn up to the site to check up on the dogs’ health and safety. However, sources were told that Galea would soon be leaving hospital and will be able to feed the animals himself.

It remains to be seen why the dogs are yet to be seized. Other sources indicated that a decision will only be taken on the dogs’ relocation and rehoming after an autopsy is performed on Inez Galea, the 95-year-old victim.