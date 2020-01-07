WATCH: Did All Of That Really Happen Last Year? Kaxxaturi Breaks Down Malta’s Mad 2019

د . إAEDSRر . س

Kaxxaturi, Malta’s most irreverent online show, is back, and this time, it’s taking on the entire year of 2019.

Last year alone, Kaxxturi was able to double the number of people working at the GU Clinic, show how Malta’s courts are letting paedophiles go free, and even come up with a really smart play on words involving Malta’s Transport Minister.

But now it’s time to relive some of the highlights – or lowlights, if you will – of 2019, with host Jon Mallia invariably not holding any punches as per usual in episode eight of Lovin Malta’s original online show.

Kaxxaturi #8: Dawra Durella mal-2019

Jerġa jfeġġ Kaxxaturi! Din id-darba biex ifakkarna mil-liem kwalita' t'għeġubijiet ġiet imsawra is-sena 2019. Ara tlaqna! B'ħajr lil sħabna ta' l-iSphinx Pastizzeria ????????????

From flying fish to fishy corruption – and a whole national debate on earrings for boys – 2019 threw some serious curveballs our way.

While the last six weeks of the year may have blown us all out of the water, you’d be surprised to realise you forget some of the key moments of the year – and we aren’t referring to that time Soza dyed her hair blue.

The latest episode of Kaxxaturi has already racked up over 1,300 reactions, over 200 shares and is fast approaching 100,000 views.

Indeed, the Maltese-language show has been able to discuss some of the most pressing and concerning issues in contemporary Malta in an accessible and, frankly, hilarious way.

Over just 8 episodes, Kaxxaturi has racked up over 530,000 views online – and the Kaxxaturi team have got a whole lot more in store for 2020, so stay tuned!

