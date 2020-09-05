WATCH: Deaths, Drugs And Discipline: Malta’s Prison Boss Opens Up On His Military-Like Leadership

In a video exclusive, Lovin Malta sat down with Corradino Corrective Facility Director Colonel Alexander Dalli to answer questions about Malta’s most secretive institution.

From mysterious prison deaths, disciplinary methods for prisoners, seized weapons, an end to drug-usage and conjugal visits, Johnathan Cilia explores some key issues with the army man.

The former soldier took over the facility in 2018, instilling a sense of discipline for the 726 inmates residing in the prison.

The Paola facility receives between five to ten new prisoners every day, 60 to 70% of which are arraigned for drug-related offences.

On the mysterious deaths in the correctional facility, Dalli explained that out of the 26 deaths between 2013 and this year, 20 of them occurred in hospital. All of them were subjected to a magisterial inquiry.

Since the interview was conducted, the 27th prisoner has died, and a magisterial inquiry is underway to establish the facts.

To find out about the controversial removal of conjugal visits, a system of rewards for behaved inmates and a “lack” of violence, watch the full interview here.

