WATCH: Cyclists And Pedestrians Get Safe Passage Across One Of Malta’s Busiest Roads With Help Of New Footbridge

The bridge rises over San Ġorġ Preca Road, next to the MUSEUM Society headquarters, to connect Ħamrun’s St Joseph High Street with the Spencer Hill and the Menqa areas of Marsa, including the nearby ferry terminals of the Grand Harbour, and the Floriana Park and Ride facilities.

Cyclists and pedestrians can pass through Triq San Ġorġ Preca in Blata l-Bajda without fear of having to weave through heavy traffic after the government opened a €2 million 110-metre footbridge in the area.

It provides a safer and quicker arterial road crossing for pedestrians and cyclists, eliminating the serious risk of accident when crossing. It also includes passenger lifts and stairs, to ensure it is accessible and comfortable for everyone.

“Our infrastructural commitment goes hand in hand with the commitment for a more sustainable transport sector. This project creates a safe space for alternative means of transport, and forms part of a chain of other investments including other bridges, segregated tracks, dedicated lanes and priority spaces on our road network,” Transport Minister Ian Borg said.

