WATCH: Crowds Gather In Hamrun To Protest Over Collapsed Buildings

Around 300 people gathered in Hamrun this evening to protest over the building crisis in Malta, a day after a woman was killed in her home when it collapsed due to adjacent construction work.

Among the frontliners were the victims of last year’s building collapses, who remain stranded out of their homes.

One of the victims, Caroline Micallef, said the law should change so that if a contractor causes a collapse they would have to rebuild the collapsed building from scratch before placing another brick on their own site.

The protest was organised by civil society group Repubblika.

Miriam Pace, 54, was buried alive in her home yesterday and her lifeless body was only found after an eight-hour search. Her home was the fourth to collapse in the past 12 months.

