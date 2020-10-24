WATCH: Crowds Gather At St George’s Bay As Bars Face Early Closures
Crowds gathered at St George’s Bay in St Julian’s last night, as bars closed up at 11pm.
Earlier this month, an 11pm curfew was imposed on bars and restaurants as a response in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The maximum number of people who can gather together in public has been reduced from fifteen to ten. This means that more than ten people can only be in vicinity of each other in public if they maintain a two-metre safe distance.
St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg took to Facebook to condemn the “irresponsible” gatherings.
“An insult to all our elderly people locked inside,” Buttigieg wrote.
“An insult to parents who are doing their utmost to protect their children and to students and workers who have to wear face masks all day!”
Yesterday, Malta’s active COVID-19 cases reached 1,770, an all-time high for the island. These figures mean that yesterday was the tenth consecutive day that triple-digit new cases were registered.
Earlier today, a 77-year old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away, bringing Malta’s total number of virus-related deaths up to 50.