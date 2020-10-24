WATCH: Crowds Gather At St George’s Bay As Bars Face Early Closures

Crowds gathered at St George’s Bay in St Julian’s last night, as bars closed up at 11pm. Earlier this month, an 11pm curfew was imposed on bars and restaurants as a response in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The maximum number of people who can gather together in public has been reduced from fifteen to ten. This means that more than ten people can only be in vicinity of each other in public if they maintain a two-metre safe distance. St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg took to Facebook to condemn the “irresponsible” gatherings.