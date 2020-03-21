WATCH: COVID-19 Cases Up To 73 After Nine New Confirmed Patients In Malta, One Man Moved To ITU

There are nine new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed, adding that one patient who developed complications yesterday has been moved to the ITU.

This means that Malta now has 73 registered coronavirus patients, out of which two have officially recovered.

Local transmission has continued. Two unconnected men did not come into contact with anyone who has the disease or who has been abroad. Contact tracing is underway.

The majority of cases have either been abroad or were discovered through contact tracing. However, Gauci stressed that local transmissions continue to grow as expected.

Testing has continued, with health authorities conducting 232 tests yesterday.

However, an unspecified number of patients have already been sent home, where they will self-quarantine for two weeks before they will be tested again for the virus.

A 61-year-old patient has developed complications related to bilateral pneumonia, he has been moved to the ITU. Every other patient is in good condition.

This is a developing story.