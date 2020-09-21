WATCH: Covered In Blood, Man Speaks Out After He Was Mugged In Broad Daylight Near Floriana Garden

Footage has emerged of an elderly man speaking moments after he was mugged near Sa Maison by three men who had stopped to ask him for a cigarette yesterday afternoon.

In the video, which was filmed by anti-irregular migration activist Raymond Ambrogio, Emmanuel Zammit can be seen with blood on his face, arms and shirt, a black eye and a gash on his cheek.

As Ambrogio narrated his experience, Zammit can be heard saying that the dark-skinned men stole everything he had on his person, including his mobiles.

Police confirmed today that they have arrested the three men, along with a fourth one, over the mugging of Zammit and two other people.

Although the police haven’t confirmed the suspects’ identities or status, this incident has sparked anger on social media at acts of crime committed by irregular migrants.

Ambrogio, a former police officer, helped organise an anti-Black Lives Matter counter protest in Valletta last June and ended up reporting a Black Lives Matter protestor to the police for hate crime after she raised the middle finger.

A vocal supporter of Imperium Europa’s Norman Lowell, it seems he was at the right place at the right time to film Zammit.

“I was waiting for the bus at Bombi and saw an elderly man covered in blood approaching the bus stop opposite me,” he said. “His left eye was like a small ball and he had a cut under his eye. The bus stop was full of foreigners but no one took care of him, so I approached him and sat him down.”

Ambrogio said he and two other women called the police and accompanied Zammit to hospital.

“Malta is no longer safe, so wake up and start picking up these illegal migrants and send them back to where they came from,” he said, in a message to the government. “This isn’t an issue of racism but of national security.”

