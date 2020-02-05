WATCH: Could You Be The Problem? ‘I Ask Myself That Question Every Day,’ Says Adrian Delia

PN leader Adrian Delia has given a wide-ranging interview to Lovin Malta a few days after a MaltaToday survey found he enjoyed the trust of only 13.5% of the electorate.

Asked if he could be the biggest problem within the Nationalist Party, Delia admitted: “It could be, certainly, it could be.”

However, he added: “That is not something that I need to decide myself, but I certainly need to be very close to who brought me here.” He was making reference to the PN members who elected him in the first place and reconfirmed him in a subsequent vote.

Asked again if he was prepared to fully come to terms with the question of whether he was the PN’s problem, he said: “I ask that to myself every day, with or without a survey.”

“The first day that I am convinced that I am not being part of the solution going forward, not individually, but through also the changes that I would be making, encouraging, inspiring, etc, I will always carry my responsibility. At this point in time, I have already answered this question. That is not the case.”

The full interview will be published on Lovin Malta tomorrow.