د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Could You Be The Problem? ‘I Ask Myself That Question Every Day,’ Says Adrian Delia

Author profile image

By

0

PN leader Adrian Delia has given a wide-ranging interview to Lovin Malta a few days after a MaltaToday survey found he enjoyed the trust of only 13.5% of the electorate.

Asked if he could be the biggest problem within the Nationalist Party, Delia admitted: “It could be, certainly, it could be.”

However, he added: “That is not something that I need to decide myself, but I certainly need to be very close to who brought me here.” He was making reference to the PN members who elected him in the first place and reconfirmed him in a subsequent vote. 

Asked again if he was prepared to fully come to terms with the question of whether he was the PN’s problem, he said: “I ask that to myself every day, with or without a survey.”

“The first day that I am convinced that I am not being part of the solution going forward, not individually, but through also the changes that I would be making, encouraging, inspiring, etc, I will always carry my responsibility. At this point in time, I have already answered this question. That is not the case.”

The full interview will be published on Lovin Malta tomorrow. 

READ NEXT: Mifsud Bonnici Refuses To Comment On Winning Case Through His Own Ministerial Inaction

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK