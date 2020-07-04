WATCH: Controversial Vitals Hospital Deal Was One Of Konrad Mizzi’s ‘Masterpieces’, Adrian Delia Says

Malta’s controversial concession with Vitals Global Healthcare for the operation of three state hospitals was one disgraced former Minister Konrad Mizzi’s “masterpieces”, PN Leader Adrian Delia warned while criticising the public-private partnership deal.

Speaking during an interview on NET TV, Delia said:

“Prime Minister Robert Abela knew about this. He was a consultant of the government and was with the previous Prime Minister when they signed the contract.”

“What is Abela going to do? What is he waiting for? Instead of accompanying me to court so that we stop this theft as soon as possible, will he continue doing everything to appease foreigners instead of protecting the Maltese? What are his interests?” Delia asked.

VGH was forced to sell its concession to run the Karin Grech, St Luke’s and Gozo hospitals amid growing debt and a failure to deliver on contractual commitments like investing some €200 million in new medical facilities.

Mizzi, who has since been kicked out of the Labour Party parliamentary group, orchestrated the deal, which is subject to a magisterial inquiry.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue threatened to come to a screeching halt after VGH’s successor Steward Healthcare called for an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela over the state’s failure to cough up some €18 million in due reimbursements.

Abela has said that discussions on the government’s contract with Steward Healthcare have been placed on the back-burner until the COVID-19 coronavirus situation clears up.

Delia referred to yesterday’s Vitals Global Healthcare court sitting, slamming the testimony of Nexia BT consultant and VGH Evaluation and Adjudication Committee member Manuel Castagna.

“The company was registered for less than a month. Did they have any experience? No.” he said.

During the interview, Delia also took time to welcome the government’s decision to scrap the IIP sale-of-citizenship scheme and replace it with a residency program.

“It is good that once again the government took the opposition’s advice…if it is damaging the country, we should stop it.”

“Let’s start discussing what’s best for our country and which structure will best attract investment to Malta, to create employment and opportunities, and bolster business,” he said.

On party affairs, Delia revealed that the PN was planning to bring in 14 fresh faces split equally across genders to help aid the party’s reform.

