WATCH: Controversial Mosta Priest Streams Hour-Long Video From Church Thanking God For Muscat’s Departure
A Mosta priest well acquainted with controversy in Malta has incensed former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat supporters in a new hour-long video filmed in front of a church’s altar.
“No more Invictus,” Fr David Muscat said alongside the live video. “How great God is.”
His live video came just hours after Muscat officially resigned from Malta’s parliament, bringing his 16-year political tenure to an ignominious close.
Labour supporters quickly took aim at Muscat’s live feed, with an image of the Virgin Mary appearing on the altar alongside Muscat’s comments and prayers.
Some people said it was actions like this that led to people leaving the church.
Mosta mayor Romilda Baldacchino Zarb distanced herself and the locality’s council from Muscat’s words, saying his words hadn’t been approved by the council.
Malta is still reacting to Joseph Muscat’s resignation from parliament this week, with emotions running strong on both sides.
However, with Fr Muscat’s ongoing antics, it seems it will be a while before Malta’s stops getting angry over someone named Muscat.