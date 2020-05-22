WATCH: Clare Agius Is Here To Show You How To Build A Cute Insect Hotel To Celebrate World Biodiversity Day
It’s International Biodiversity Day, and to celebrate the beauty of the natural world, one popular Maltese presenter has shared some tips on how to make the insects in your life happy.
Clare Agius teamed up with ERA to teach you how to make an insect hotel – yep, you read that right, even little creatures deserve to take a break every now and then.
“My kids loved seeing me build this and shall soon be competing with me with their own version of Insect Hotel,” Agius said. “Try it with your kids, they’ll love it! Share this post if you want our biodiversity to be a healthy one for the good of all humankind!”
International Biodiversity Day
Today we celebrate International Biodiversity Day and to promote it, ERA (Environment & Research Authority) has asked me to join them in raising awareness about the importance of insects and how INSECT HOTELS can help biodivesity. My kids loved seeing me build this and shall soon be competing with me with their own version of Insect Hotel ???? Try it with your kids, they'll love it! SHARE this post if you want our biodiversity to be a healthy one for the good of all human kind.
Posted by Clare Agius on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Insects are a central part of the food chain and natural order of things and ensure that the world doesn’t break down and become uninhabitable.
Using common items found around your house or any field, you can create your very own Hilton for the little bugs keeping things normal around your home and locality.
Plus, it’s probably the most calming type of construction you can find on the island, and that’s worth something in itself.