WATCH: Clare Agius Is Here To Show You How To Build A Cute Insect Hotel To Celebrate World Biodiversity Day

International Biodiversity Day

Today we celebrate International Biodiversity Day and to promote it, ERA (Environment & Research Authority) has asked me to join them in raising awareness about the importance of insects and how INSECT HOTELS can help biodivesity. My kids loved seeing me build this and shall soon be competing with me with their own version of Insect Hotel ???? Try it with your kids, they'll love it! SHARE this post if you want our biodiversity to be a healthy one for the good of all human kind.

Posted by Clare Agius on Thursday, May 21, 2020