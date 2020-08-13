WATCH: Chuck Norris Makes Maltese Nanna’s 88th Birthday With Adorable Message

There are birthday greetings, and then there’s getting a personalised message from Chuck Norris himself.

There’s probably no more recognised strongman in the world than martial artist and former actor Norris, aged 80.

Beloved by generations the world over, Norris wanted to send a personal message to Nanna Carmen on her 88th birthday by video – and Carmen could barely handle it.

“Is that Chuck Norris?” Carmen asks her family in disbelief as the video message begins to play out.