WATCH: Chris Fearne Takes A Moment To Thank All Healthcare Workers As They Continue The Fight Against COVID-19

As Malta continues to fight off COVID-19, Health Minister Chris Fearne has spared a moment to thank all healthcare workers and professionals for the impeccable work so far.

Fearne took to a video to thank all those who are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 coronavirus, commending them for their resilience and dedication throughout these troubling times.

“We spoke of added beds in the ITU, ventilators and additional beds in our hospital, however the most valuable resource in all of this is human resources, healthcare professionals, all those who work in healthcare, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, midwives, allied healthcare workers, those who provide cleaning, maintenance, administration, they are all essential in our fight against the coronavirus,” he said.

There has been no lack of praise for healthcare workers with many people showing their support for them in unique ways, whether it be clapping from their balconies or generous donations of foods, masks, crocs etc. However, hearing it from the Health Minister himself must be extra-special for all those in the field.

Tag a healthcare worker to make their day