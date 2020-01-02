WATCH: Chris Fearne Stands By Promise To Get RIPN On His Coffin: ‘It Was Tongue-In-Cheek’

Prime Ministerial hopeful Chris Fearne has defended his assertion that he would adorn his tombstone with ‘RIPN’ as ‘tongue-in-cheek’, refusing to be drawn into any suggestions that he is fostering division despite his promises to unify the country.

At a recent political activity, Fearne said he would get the epitaph to commemorate the demise of the PN, vowing that the party would not return to government during his lifetime.

“I promised you back in 2008, and I’ll promise you again today, that as long as I’m alive, the Nationalist Party will not return to government.”

“To offend them even more, I also said that when I die, I want my coffin to be engraved with the words ‘The Nationalists were never elected as far as he was alive’. Instead of RIP, write RIPN,” Fearne said.

Fearne’s statement proved controversial, with several people, including key Nationalist politicians, warning it contrasts with his repeated calls for national unity

However, Fearne denied this was the case when speaking to journalists, instead reiterating that he planned to form a rule of law commission should he be elected which would focus on rebuilding Malta’s institutions and heal the wounds caused by the recent political crisis.

Fearne refused to say he regretted making the statement, laughingly saying that he would apologise to anyone he offended.