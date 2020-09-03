WATCH: Chris Fearne Is Not Seeing A Strong Anti-Vaccine Movement In Malta, Attempts To Reassure Sceptics

Health Minister Chris Fearne has said he hasn’t seen a significant anti-vaccine movement in Malta, and has reassured the public that a vaccine will only be dispensed once it’s proven to be both safe and effective.

“The vaccine will only be made available to patients when it passes all safety checks and is proven to work,” he told Lovin Malta.

Asked to comment on Maltese people who have voiced scepticism about a potential future COVID-19 vaccine, Fearne said he hasn’t seen much opposition to it.

“I’m not seeing an anti-vaccine movement in Malta,” he continued. “In fact, I see a lot of support for the cure so that citizens can resume their normal lives.”

Malta forms part of Europe’s Inclusive Vaccines Alliance which means that the country will be amongst the first in Europe to secure vaccine doses once available.

Last week, Fearne announced that Malta will receive 330,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, making the nation one fo the first to protect its vulnerable and healthcare workers on the front lines.

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, along with Oxford University, is expected to hit the market as early as 3rd November as it enters phase three of its trials.

Human trials that are currently underway also seem to be successful with the first volunteer speaking out positively on the vaccine. This has encouraged more people to take part in these trials.

