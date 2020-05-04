WATCH: Charmaine Gauci’s Advice On How To Deal With Children Reluctant To Wear A Mask

د . إAEDSRر . س

With mask wearing now mandatory at shops and on public transport for everyone older than three, Malta has rapidly had to adapt to a new way of life.

Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci has now offered some words of advice to parents whose children may be unaware of the pandemic situation and are reluctant to wear a mask.

“We’re not used to wearing masks or visors in our Mediterranean culture so we need to understand the public’s reaction,” Prof. Gauci said on Lovin Malta’s talk show #CovidCalls.

“We need to sell it to young children and tell them that just like some need to wear glasses, this is something we need to wear as well for the good of everyone. If this sense of altruism works for everyone, I’m sure children will be supportive.”

“I understand that some children with special needs may be more difficult but, with a lot of patience, I’m sure we can manage to deal with this situation as well.”

