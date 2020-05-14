WATCH: Charmaine Gauci Set To Deliver Malta’s Latest COVID-19 Updates

د . إAEDSRر . س

Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta at 12:30pm today.

Malta has so far confirmed 508 cases of the coronavirus, with the latest two announced yesterday. Out of these, 436 have recovered and six have died, meaning there are currently 66 active cases.

As of yesterday, no COVID-19 patients were being treated at Mater Dei, two were being treated at Sir Paul Boffa Hospital and two at St Thomas Hospital.

