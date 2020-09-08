WATCH: CCTV Footage Captures Intruder Stealing Two Barn Owls From Buskett Project

An intruder has stolen two barn owls from the hunting federation’s protected enclosure, CCTV footage published by FKNK shows.

FKNK has reported the break-in to the police in Rabat. In the video, a man wearing an orange top, an orange bandana, and organ t-shirt covering his face stumbles into the enclosure.

He is shown stealing two of the five barn owls and leaving. The enclosure forms part of the FKNK’s Progett Barbagann.

The intruder seems to have some knowledge of bird handling, raising his arm to provide a resting point for an owl to land before grabbing the bird.

The FKNK is appealing to anyone who may have any information to go to the police.