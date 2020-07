A car driving down Triq L-Imdina, Attard caught fire at around 11pm yesterday night.

The driver was making her way to Mġarr, when her car started letting off an unusual scent.

At that point the driver decided to stop the car at a roundabout close by, where it proceeded to catch fire.

The Civil Protection Department was on the scene to put out the flames.

No one was hurt in this incident.

