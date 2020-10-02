WATCH: Car And Motorbike Go Up In Flames On Regional Road

د . إAEDSRر . س

A car and motorbike caught fire last night on Regional Road.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm with video footage showing the vehicles up in flames as police and the civil protection department attempted to combat the fire.

The vehicles caught on fire after a Kawasaki Ninja, driven by a 34-year-old from Senglea, crashed into a Honda Fit, which was parked according to police reports.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt during the incident and authorities managed to control the fire.

