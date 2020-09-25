WATCH: Bus Surfers Strike Again, Scaling Mercury Tower And Triton Fountain As Security Lose It
A serial prankster and daredevil who recently shot to fame locally after being filmed bus surfing through Ħamrun has posted his latest stunt in Malta: climbing Valletta’s iconic Triton Fountain.
In the video, which was posted last night, the 19-year-old @nuisance69 and his friends strip down to their trunks before jumping into the Triton Fountain and climbing to the top. Security officers appear and demand they get off before police appear and give them a verbal warning.
Though @nuisance69, whose real name is Adam, had filmed himself atop the tallest crane in Malta as workers showed up and began moving the cranes in stomach-churning photos, he told Lovin Malta that his Triton Fountain prank was his best memory on the island.
“I think my favourite thing we did was the water fountain, it was full of people and everyone was laughing at it and even the police didn’t care, they thought it was funny, it was so funny to climb it while the water was running too,” Adam told Lovin Malta.
The Triton Fountain, famous for being situated right at the entrance to the capital, was dismantled in 2017 and sent to be restored in Florence, returning for its inauguration in January 2018.
And the reaction from locals to seeing Adam on the fountain varied, with the security guard and other locals left livid, while other people laughed and one person even kissed his hand when he came back down.
However, that wasn’t the hardest stunt they filmed in Malta.
@nuisance69Walking across a 20cm wife beam 29 floors high????????♂️♬ original sound – NUISANCE
“The hardest thing we did was the crane (tallest crane in Malta attached to the tallest building), we got to the top of the cranes and builders at the bottom started coming into work and the crane drivers started driving the crane whilst I was sat on the edge of it, then we had to escape 50+ workers through the site and escape, which we did,” he continued.
@nuisance69 has racked up over 3.3 million likes on TikTok and nearly 400,000 followers with his over-the-top and generally illegal stunts.
A video of him and his friend riding on top of a Malta public transport bus catapulted him to the limelight locally, and earned him the ire of a lot of locals.
@nuisance69We didn’t have any money for the bus???? @tw.visions ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##bussurfing♬ Lai Lai Lai – Realkdmusic
But for him and his friends, the bus surfing was just a way to pass the time.
“We did the bus surfing because our bus was coming in 35 minutes and we didn’t want to sit and be bored, we were surprised how far the driver went as a lot of people told the driver including other bus drivers… but it was fun, we love jumping on busses and random vehicles to go for a ride,” he said.
Since his video went viral, an official investigation by MPT has been initiated… not that Adam is bothered much, though.
“Official investigation is a fancy word for ‘we’ve never seen this before so we have to do something’, the footage is all there and I’m not scared of anything that will happen… it was funny, nobody was hurt, no damage caused, no disruption caused, just a bit of fun in this crazy world,” he said.
@nuisance69Ever wondered how we travel with no hotels or accommodation? Like for part 2 of this trip, it’s crazyyy???????????? ##fyp ##travel ##malta♬ original sound – NUISANCE
Adam and his friends tour all over Europe, looking for spots that work well for their extreme content.
“I’ve never seen anyone visit Malta to do what we do, there probably has been but not that I’ve seen, so I thought it would be fun to climb and do our thing in a new place that it’s not common in, plus flights were super cheap and we couldn’t resist,” he explained.
Though he’s left the island now, he has a message for all his local fans.
“Follow me on Instagram and YouTube to see the videos from Malta and also crazy videos from around the world,” he ended.