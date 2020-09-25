WATCH: Bus Surfers Strike Again, Scaling Mercury Tower And Triton Fountain As Security Lose It

A serial prankster and daredevil who recently shot to fame locally after being filmed bus surfing through Ħamrun has posted his latest stunt in Malta: climbing Valletta’s iconic Triton Fountain. In the video, which was posted last night, the 19-year-old @nuisance69 and his friends strip down to their trunks before jumping into the Triton Fountain and climbing to the top. Security officers appear and demand they get off before police appear and give them a verbal warning.

But for him and his friends, the bus surfing was just a way to pass the time. “We did the bus surfing because our bus was coming in 35 minutes and we didn’t want to sit and be bored, we were surprised how far the driver went as a lot of people told the driver including other bus drivers… but it was fun, we love jumping on busses and random vehicles to go for a ride,” he said. Since his video went viral, an official investigation by MPT has been initiated… not that Adam is bothered much, though. “Official investigation is a fancy word for ‘we’ve never seen this before so we have to do something’, the footage is all there and I’m not scared of anything that will happen… it was funny, nobody was hurt, no damage caused, no disruption caused, just a bit of fun in this crazy world,” he said.