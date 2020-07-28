WATCH: Brawl Over Mask Outside St. Paul’s Bay Store As Mother Of Victim Minor Cries Racist Abuse

A 15-year old African-Maltese boy named Aaron was chased out of a St. Paul’s Bay confectionary store and assaulted for allegedly not wearing his mask in time last weekend.

The incident was caught on camera by Aaron’s friend, and the boy’s mother claims the owner chased him out screaming “African bastard” while punching the child in the head on the street.

According to her, the situation began after Aaron tried to buy a soft drink at the store in question. The owner asked him to wear his mask properly to which Aaron agreed. After asking him to “hurry up”, Aaron told the store worker to “chill out”.

The owner allegedly responded by saying “Get out you African bastard.”

Injured after the brawl, Aaron’s friends walked him to the police station to file a report.

Lovin Malta reached out to the owner of the confectionary who refused to comment. However, his lawyer Herman Mula said that the customer had provoked his client and that the customer had acted aggressively too. He denied that this way in any way a case of racism.

Police are now investigating the incident.

