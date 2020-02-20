WATCH: Brawl Between Two Men Kicks Off Near Children At Outdoor Cafe In Valletta

A video showing a fight between two men in broad daylight in Valletta has been circulating on Maltese social media, leading to people calling out the men for being so disrespectful to the people around them, particularly the children.

A little girl who is in the vicinity tries to leave before attempting to grab a piece of paper on a table that’s in the way of the fighting men… and she barely makes it in time.

Many people couldn’t help but comment on what they would have done if their daughter had been in the way as two men fought in front of them, putting their family at risk.

“This isn’t really funny, with all those children there,” said one person. “What people, and what a lack of respect for the children,” said another.

It is unknown what led to the fight or when it occurred, though the video has been shared widely over recent days.

What do you think of this fight in Valletta?