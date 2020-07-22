WATCH: Boris Johnson Brings Up Malta’s Unbeatable Obesity Statistics On Parliament Floor

It looks like UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson really has it out against the Maltese after he once again fat-shamed us – this time in front of the British Parliament.

Johnson was responding to a parliamentary question about the UK’s obesity problem, and what he was doing to discourage fat-shaming, and proceeded to fat shame us in his response…

Boris Johnson says “we are considerably fatter than most other European nations apart from the Maltese” and government will bring forward a strategy, as Tory MP Caroline Nokes highlights the unequal impact of coronavirus on overweight people#PMQs https://t.co/TA1hMi3z6X pic.twitter.com/jnUdksLFDA — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 22, 2020

“We are considerably fatter than other European nations apart from the Maltese,” he said.

He then followed up saying that he means “no disrespect” to Malta and it was just what the statistics told him… which is fair enough.

It’s without a doubt that Malta is one of the fattest countries in Europe and we have pastizzi and qassatat for that.

This is the second time BoJo has had a dig at Malta’s obesity problems over the past month and maybe it’s about time we do something about it.

In the meantime, I’m sure Julia Farrugia Portelli’s offer of a morning jog is still on the table for the Prime Minister and it might be time to take her up on it!

