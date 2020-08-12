WATCH: Blue Lagoon Absolutely Packed Despite Rising COVID-19 Numbers

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta may be experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases but several people are still ignoring official social distancing guidelines and public health advice.

This morning, Comino’s famous Blue Lagoon saw an astronomical amount of people packed like sardines on the coast of the island, a similar scene to that witnessed last weekend.

And then they say everything is under control!!! Are we serious??

Posted by Yaz Pisani on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Although it’s technically not illegal to spontaneously gather in large numbers at a single public place, the health authorities have repeatedly urged people to avoid large crowds.

However, these scenes show that civic responsibility is very much lacking.

Are you personally practising social distancing?

READ NEXT: Twelve Maltese Establishments Fined So Far For Breaking New COVID-19 Precautions

