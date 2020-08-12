WATCH: Blue Lagoon Absolutely Packed Despite Rising COVID-19 Numbers
Malta may be experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases but several people are still ignoring official social distancing guidelines and public health advice.
This morning, Comino’s famous Blue Lagoon saw an astronomical amount of people packed like sardines on the coast of the island, a similar scene to that witnessed last weekend.
And then they say everything is under control!!! Are we serious??
Posted by Yaz Pisani on Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Although it’s technically not illegal to spontaneously gather in large numbers at a single public place, the health authorities have repeatedly urged people to avoid large crowds.
However, these scenes show that civic responsibility is very much lacking.