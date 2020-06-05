WATCH: Black Lives Or All Lives? Young Maltese Priest Delivers Impassioned Speech As Anti-Racism Protests Sweep The Globe

In the wake of the George Floyd protests, young Maltese priest Fr. Rob Galea has uploaded an impassioned video in which he discussed why the phrase Black Lives Matter is more important now than All Lives Matter.

“To say all that ‘all lives matter’ when they are saying that ‘black lives matter’ right now is like being at a funeral and there is this mother grieving the loss of her little child and then someone in the middle of her eulogy grabs the microphone and says ‘Hold on, not only is your daughter’s life precious… but all lives are precious and beautiful’,” he said.

Last week, George Floyd died while in police custody in Minnesota. Four ex-police officers have been charged with his death.

Floyd’s murder has sparked an international outcry against police brutality and systemic racism, with protests being held around the US as well as other countries.

“As Christians, we need to grieve particularly with those who are grieving right now,” Galea said. “Right now, the black community needs us to cry with them to bring justice with them.”

The All Lives Matter movement has come to be associated with criticism of (or at the very least a counter to) the Black Lives Matter movement and has been condemned for its insensitivity towards anti-racism movements.

“To say that black lives matter does not mean that others’ lives don’t,” ended Galea.

What do you make of this video? Let us know in the comments below