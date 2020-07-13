WATCH: Black And Maltese! Three Youths Speak Out About Their Experiences With Racism In Eye-Opening Video

Three Maltese youths, Jacob, Yannick, and Rashed, opened up about their experiences with racism in Lovin Malta and VSQUARED Media ‘s very own collaborative video ‘Black And Maltese’.

The youths’ wise words stood to show how racism can happen through subtler means – which are still as hurtful.

“They can start by just calling you ‘iswed’ or ‘black’,” said Yannick, “as if that’s sort of a bad thing.”

“If you don’t think that we need to say BLM,” highlighted Jacob, “then obviously your eyes are not open to the situation.”

“My friends are all white and they don’t treat me any differently,” Rashed said. “For them, I’m not black, I’m Rashed.”

Similarly, Jacob went on to praise the friendliness of our island nation, where “everyone is so close to each other, so it brings a sense of community.”

