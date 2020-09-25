WATCH: Birgu Promenade Evacuated Following Possible Bomb Threat

The Birgu promenade was closed down and evacuated this afternoon after a suspicious-looking bag was found.

The bag, which was being considered as a possible bomb threat, was left between Xatt ir-rizq and Xatt il-Forn in front of the Freedom Fountain. It was flagged after some concerned individuals called it into the police.

At around 3pm the police, the armed forces, and the bomb squad were on the scene taking all necessary precautions.

Posted by Adrian J Mizzi on Friday, September 25, 2020

TVM reported that it was flagged because a man was seen abruptly dropping the bag and leaving quickly.

However, the bag was just filled with boating equipment and other things.

Cover photo: Adrian J Mizzi

Share this with someone who needs to know