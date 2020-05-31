WATCH: ‘Best In The Whole Of Europe’, Commonwealth Secretary-General Praises Malta For Its Handling Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Malta has been praised for how it has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland.

Scotland held Malta in high regard during a video conference where she commended the country for being the best in Europe.

“They’ve done the best in the whole of Europe. They’ve really protected the people of Malta. They’ve galvanized the energy that is quintessentially Maltese, but its kept people safe,” she said.

Malta has been praised in the past for its efforts fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with the World Health Organisation labelling it as a ‘model country’ for its approach.

Earlier today, health authorities announced no new cases of COVID-19 with nine more recoveries.

Malta began relaxing virus restrictions earlier this month with the reopening of shops, restaurants and other non-essential services. Prime Minister Robert Abela also announced this morning that the airport and ports will reopen on Wednesday 1st July. Other commercial establishments like bars and gyms will reopen on Friday 5th June.

However, Abela’s proposition to introduce an amnesty mechanism for people who received COVID-19 fines is generating controversy.

Unfortunately, Malta won’t emerge from this ordeal unscathed with a total of 9 COVID-19 related deaths.

