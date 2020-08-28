WATCH: Bernard Grech Tears Up On Xarabank While Adrian Delia Lays Down Gauntlet For Internal Critics

PN Leader Adrian Delia and his potential successor Bernard Grech faced a gruelling challenge on their leadership credentials in Xarabank’s first-ever online show aired on Lovin Malta.

Change versus unity was the name of the game with Delia laying hard into his internal critics, warning them, and namely Jason Azzopardi, that they’re facing the boot if he wins an upcoming leadership election.

With over 9,500 people watching live and a massive 65,000 views by the end of episode, Grech struck a different chord, insisting that unity was the way forward for a party tumbling to irrelevance.

He even shed a couple of tears at a point after admitting he would contact his father immediately if he was elected.

“The secret to addressing critics is to treat them with respect. If you try to bully people, they will act out. It’s human psychology,” Grech told host Peppi Azzopardi in an interview that covered a range of topics like migration, prostitution, and COVID-19.

Delia dismissed any suggestion of divisive tactics, explaining that internal obstacles were simply the result of him trying to push through a new way for the party.

“[Grech] might be a new face, but he’s the chosen representative of the old PN. People do not want the past, they’re desperate for something new that reflects modern society.”

“We had a massive migration of the new generation of PN figures. The old PN had more appetite to battle than attracting people,” he said.

Surveys currently show Grech leading Delia with 63% of the vote. However, Grech, who insisted he was the underdog in the fight, said he wasn’t paying attention, explaining they were simply a snap shot of a single moment.

Delia seemed to dismiss them, saying that the results vary according to his own survey. He insisted this was an indication that people were desperate for an outsider to lead the party and not members of PN’s political past.

Grech looked to pave the way for a stronger party, reputedly stressing the importance of building a structure focused on teamwork and shared responsibility.

“I want Maltese to start being proud of being Maltese again. We need to convince the people that we’re an alternative government of integrity that shows institutions are working.”

“The party has to regenerate. It’s clear. The first step is unity, and the party members deserve that,” he said.

Both Delia and Grech had kind words for one another. The former praised Grech’s ability to inspire faith through a calm and collected compute. For Grech, Delia’s determination should be admired.

They insisted that each of them had ample space in the party should they get elected.

Grech and Delia both insisted that they had passed a crucial due diligence test for the party. With Delia suggesting that the leadership election will take place either in “the last week of September and the first week of October”.

Watch the full episode below: