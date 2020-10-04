WATCH: Bernard Grech Lays Out Game Plan In First Sunday Address As PN Leader

Newly-elected PN leader Bernard Grech has pledged to put people back in the centre of PN politics in his first Sunday address.

“I pledge to you from now: tomorrow will be better, unity has already begun,” Grech said as he touched upon some key issues he would be tackling from the get-go.

Pledging to “bring back the dignity and respect the country deserved to have” after years of political scandals and a former Prime Minister being named “the most corrupt politician in the world”, Grech said he would call for an independent inquiry into the controversial ElectroGas deal and would fight for the hospitals that were privatised in the Vitals healthcare deal to be given back to the people.

Grech also said he would organise a conference on migration, get a detailed record of his party’s finances to begin addressing issues there as well as set up a “talent hub” for new faces who wanted to contribute to Malta.

“Through our hard work the PN will once again become the natural home for many – only this way can we transform Malta and Gozo,” he said.

He announced a fundraiser to be organised next Sunday to raise funds for the new fight the PN is gearing up for.

Grech was chosen as the new PN leader after garnering 69% of the vote, ousting former leader Adrian Delia.

