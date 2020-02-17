WATCH: Ben Camille Reveals Extent Of Online Bullying Following Tragic Passing Of British TV Host

Maltese TV host and personality Ben Camille took to Instagram to raise awareness on the dangers of online bullying following the tragic passing of former Love Island host Caroline Flack.

“She was a person who had everything. She was beautiful, she was famous, she had a lot of money. But she also had something else, a lot of online bullying, ” Camille said in an Instagram story.

Flack took her own life two days ago at her home in Stoke Newington in London. The TV personality’s death came just 18 days before she was due to face trial after being charged with assault following a row with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

“I feel a big responsibility to deliver this message to everyone who uses social media irresponsibly. The fact that we see people’s lives on social media doesn’t give us the right to attack and talk about them like it’s nothing,” he said.

Flack had been open about the abuse she received during her stint as the host of Love Island, telling the media that she cried after seeing the reaction to her first episode on Love Island back in 2015. “There is a difference between opinion and abuse, my life is like a sad film” the TV presenter said in an interview.

Camille then went on to give examples of the abuse he personally receives on social media, showing just how hateful of a place it can be.

‘Pfft kemm hu bla sens,’ one comment read. ‘Ommu vojta aktar minnu,’ read another.

Many have condemned the damaging nature of social media since Flack’s passing, with Labour leadership hopeful Keir Starmer commenting this morning that some stories have “amplified” negative posts about the 40-year-old star.

“At the end of the day everyone is human and everyone gets hurt, ” Camille ended.

Share this post to help raise awareness on online bullying