WATCH: Bearing Roses, Malta’s Controversial ‘Tiger King’ Asks How You Could Ever Accuse Soldiers Of Murder

A controversial Maltese zookeeper has shown his support for Malta’s Armed Forces and Prime Minister after they were reported to the police for the murder of migrants in the Mediterranean.

“We didn’t come with police reports to arrest you – we came with flowers,” Anton Cutajar told soldiers as he approached them.

Cutajar, who has been vocal in his support for Malta’s soldiers and been critical of those who reported them to the police after it was alleged that they may have “sabotaged” a migrant vessel, wanted to physically show his support.

Today, he visited Castille in Valletta as well as went to meet a squad of Maltese soldiers to give them roses, and a message.

“Take a flower, one each – that’s for each of you. “The flower is beautiful, but there’s a message – roses have thorns, meaning in life not everything is nice,” Cutajar told the soldiers.