WATCH: Authorities Save 23 Captive Protected Birds After Birdlife Uncovers Illegal Trapping On Government-Owned Land

Authorities were able to save 23 protected birds after an investigative operation by Birdlife Malta uncovered an illegal trapping site on the government-owned land of Fort Ricasoli in Kalkara.

In an exclusive video, Birdlife detailed how they had identified nets, decoys and live birds on site, with the NGO warning that this showed the trapper was gearing up for the upcoming spring hunting season.

The species ranged from Short-toed Larks to Robins, a Dunnock, a Tree Pipit and several Chaffinches and Linnets. The welfare conditions of most of the birds were poor.

“Despite asking for the intervention of Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU) experts, WBRU lacked adequate capacity to assist, with police in turn resorting to calling on Environment & Resources Authority (ERA) experts to help in identifying the confiscated birds.”

Trapping during the spring hunting season is illegal in certain instances. However, it remains a widespread practice, with the government even challenging the EU to keep trapping in the country.

The land is currently leased out to the Malta Film Commission.

