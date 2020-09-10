WATCH: All COVID-19 School Guidelines To Be Published ‘Imminently’, Owen Bonnici Says

Last week, Bonnici told Lovin Malta that guidelines for said institutions are at an advanced stage , with some of them having been discussed with the relevant unions.

Sixth form, MCAST, university, and kindergarten COVID-19 guidelines will be published imminently, Education Minister Owen Bonnici said.

“Some of these guidelines have already been finalised and others are very close to being finalised,” Bonnici said.

“I would like to put everyone’s mind at rest that everything will be published imminently.”

On 2nd September, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci and permanent secretary at the Education Ministry Frank Fabri announced the COVID-19 guidelines for primary and secondary schools.

When confronted with the fact that some sixth forms start in less than three weeks’ time, Bonnici highlighted that certain decisions need to be made in tandem with private sectors.

“We have an educational institute that takes care of the performing arts, we wanted to consult with the private performing arts sector to make sure that there is a synergy between the two,” Bonnici said.

“We are in discussions with them to align the two protocols. That’s why this takes time – it isn’t a question of lack of work.”

The guidelines that have been put in place for secondary and primary schools include the mandatory wearing of masks for students older than 11 and temperature checks for students before entering school.

