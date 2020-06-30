د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Agriculture Minister Denies Responsibility For Workers At Dangerous Xlendi Construction Site

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo denied being responsible for the safety of the workers at a dangerous construction site in Xlendi, Gozo.

Last week, footage had surfaced showing construction workers at a site in Xlendi working in extremely dangerous conditions. With the building being at least six storeys in height, workers could be seen on the upper floors placing a plank of wood between two exposed ledges to walk between them.

“All I have there is two flats, for which I gave a management agreement to someone else to build them,” Refalo said in response to a question made by Lovin Malta. “I didn’t put out any plans and permits, and I didn’t employ or pay workers.”

Following the release of said video, the construction site was reportedly closed down.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Joseph Muscat Calls For Removal Of MPs' Immunity After Speaker Rules Jason Azzopardi Breached Privilege

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK