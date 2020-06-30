WATCH: Agriculture Minister Denies Responsibility For Workers At Dangerous Xlendi Construction Site

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo denied being responsible for the safety of the workers at a dangerous construction site in Xlendi, Gozo.

Last week, footage had surfaced showing construction workers at a site in Xlendi working in extremely dangerous conditions. With the building being at least six storeys in height, workers could be seen on the upper floors placing a plank of wood between two exposed ledges to walk between them.

“All I have there is two flats, for which I gave a management agreement to someone else to build them,” Refalo said in response to a question made by Lovin Malta. “I didn’t put out any plans and permits, and I didn’t employ or pay workers.”

Following the release of said video, the construction site was reportedly closed down.

