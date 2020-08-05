WATCH: After Recovering From A Car Crash, Madeleine Baldacchino Enters Malta’s Miss Universe

The race to find the next Miss Universe Malta is officially on and one popular Maltese influencer from Qrendi has thrown her hat into the ring after getting back on her feet following a car accident.

“Life has always thrown many challenges at me – however, I chose to rise above each and every one of them,” Madeleine Baldacchino said in a new video launching her bid.

Madeleine, who has 128,000 followers on Instagram and was recently involved in a car accident, opened up about she’s moved on from the “fearful moment has made me appreciate life much more than I ever did”.