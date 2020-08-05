WATCH: After Recovering From A Car Crash, Madeleine Baldacchino Enters Malta’s Miss Universe
The race to find the next Miss Universe Malta is officially on and one popular Maltese influencer from Qrendi has thrown her hat into the ring after getting back on her feet following a car accident.
“Life has always thrown many challenges at me – however, I chose to rise above each and every one of them,” Madeleine Baldacchino said in a new video launching her bid.
View this post on Instagram
Super happy to announce that I am one of this year’s @miss_universe_malta finalists ???? I have been modeling professionally for 10 years and I never thought I would take part in a pageant show, so I’m very excited to invest my time in something new. @missuniverse is very prestigious and I love the fact that it focuses a-lot on personality rather than just aesthetics, which really contrasts with fashion modeling. While many people here know me as an ‘instagram model’ or ‘influencer’ I have to be honest with you but really I am neither of the two. (It’s always a common mistake to assume someone’s identity without confirming ????) Since I still receive plenty of story replies from you saying that I’m ‘influential’ – I really hope that I positively affect your perception about #environmentalism and #protecttheearth. Together we can always make a difference ???????????? . You can show your support to all the other beautiful contestants by visiting @miss_universe_malta ✨❤️✨ #missuniverse #universeunited
Madeleine, who has 128,000 followers on Instagram and was recently involved in a car accident, opened up about she’s moved on from the “fearful moment has made me appreciate life much more than I ever did”.
Inspired by the natural setting and biodiversity of Qrendi, Madeleine said she wants to use her time to study and protect natural environments.
“Identification of plants and insects was always a huge interest for me and therefore one of my biggest dreams is to become an entomologist,” she said. “I am dedicating my life to be a sustainable person and setting an example to all those following my journey.”
She often posts about her encounters with the natural world, giving her many followers a unique look into the Maltese environment.
View this post on Instagram
You can keep up with Madeleine’s journey through Miss Universe Malta on all her socials – and also keep up with her adventures in the Maltese wild.