WATCH: After Is-Serkin Closure, Silvio Schembri Urges Businesses To Acquire Correct Licenses

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has urged businesses to update their Malta Tourism Authority licenses to ensure they don’t unnecessarily suffer the brunt of COVID-19 measures.

New restrictions mean establishments licensed as bars must close down entirely, those licensed as snack bars must close down at 11pm and cannot sell alcohol, while those licensed as restaurants can remain open.

These rules mean the beloved pastizzeria Is-Serkin has had to close down because it’s been licensed as a bar since the early 1980s, while the McDonald’s drive-thru has had to stop operating 24/7 because it’s licensed as a snack bar.

Asked by Lovin Malta whether the government will analyse these businesses on a case by case basis, Schembri urged establishments to make sure they’re properly licensed.

“When we were issuing wage supplements and classified businesses according to their NACE Codes, we realised that some businesses had registered for a VAT number twenty years ago when they were conducting one type of activity, but have since changed their activity,” he recounted.