WATCH: Adrian Delia’s Brother Resigns As PN Councillor And Goes Independent Following ‘Elimination’ Election

Anthony Delia, the brother of former PN leader Adrian Delia, has resigned from his role as PN councillor for St Paul’s Bay and will continue on as an independent after submitting his resignation to the party’s secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech

“I’ve resigned not because I wasn’t completing my duties or satisfying the tesserati, but because it’s become evident that recently we did not have an election to swear in a new leader but to have the elimination of an existing leader,” Delia said in a new video.

Delia, who pushed for legislation banning the consumption of alcohol in residential areas of his locality, said that the party he had contested for a year ago was not the same party he was seeing today.

“In my eyes, the party that people voted for me to represent them in St Paul’s Bay is not the same party that works with that type of democracy,” he continued.

Delia will continue to serve as a councillor, but will now be independent from any party. His resignation comes after a number of other PN councillors resigned following last Saturday’s PN leader election that saw relative newcomer Bernard Grech beat out Adrian Delia to secure the leadership seat with a comfortable 69% of the vote.

Though Delia has gone independent, he says he is filled with more “determination and energy” to work for the people of St Pauls Bay than ever before.

“For those who don’t feel comfortable speaking to one party or another, approach me now,” he said. “I look forward to working with everyone.”

