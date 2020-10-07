WATCH: Adrian Delia Will Contest In Malta’s Next General Election On PN Ticket

Speaking during a Xarabank interview aired on Lovin Malta, Delia revealed that his political career will extend beyond his tenure as party leader. He was elected to Parliament by co-option in 2017.

Days after being ousted as PN Leader, Adrian Delia has confirmed he will contest on the party’s ticket in the next general election.

Delia said that he plans to run on the eighth district, which includes his hometown of Birkirkara. Delia revealed would be interested in running on a second district, but he said he would leave it up to the party structures to decide

“I will be available for any position the party offers,” he said.

Delia would not be drawn into confirming whether or not he would ever run again for party leader. However, he seemed to dismiss the idea for now.

Delia said that he will resume working as a lawyer. Despite criticism, Delia did find success in the law courts, leading cases over the publication of the Egrant Inquiry and the Vitals hospitals deal.

The former PN leader was ousted in an election on 3rd October to Bernard Grech. However, he made it clear that he planned to stay in politics to fight against corruption in the country.

Although Delia pledged his loyalty to Grech last weekend, several supporters of the outgoing leader reacted to the outcome of the vote by resigning their party positions. He once again issued a message to those hurt by the election result, urging them to remain with the party.

Quizzed on his loss, Delia pointed towards internal opposition as a contributing factor but conceded that he failed to effectively translate his message to large groups of people.

