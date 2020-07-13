WATCH: Adrian Delia Urges Unity And Loyalty After President Hands Leadership Lifeline

Adrian Delia urged unity and loyalty to the Nationalist Party after Malta’s President handed Delia a lifeline after refusing to remove him as Opposition Leader, cryptically calling for an end to personal interests in favour of the common good.

“No one won today, we will only win when we get stronger,” Delia said, urging for the party to unify and work together.

“There can only be one party that can offer an alternative government,” he continued, adding that the party must be prepared to mount a substantial challenge during the next general election.

Delia vowed to continue working hard and giving all he can for the PN and those who voted him in as PN leader. He reserved words of praise for those who supported him during the latest leadership crisis.

He said he was more determined to fight against corruption, referencing the controversial Electrogas and VGH deals.

Delia spoke little of the MPs who voted to oust him as Opposition Leader.

In a statement, Vella confirmed that 16 Opposition MPs, the majority of the PN parliamentary group, declared they don’t have trust in Delia as Opposition leader, while 11 MPs said they still trust him. One MP, believed to be Stephen Spiteri, abstained.

The Constitution states that the President should revoke the appointment of the Opposition leader if another MP gains the support of the majority of Opposition MPs.

However, Vella noted that while Delia has indeed lost the support of the majority of his MPs, he had to consider the consequences of removing him as Opposition leader, namely the immediate question of who will replace him.

It remains to be seen what the way forward for the MPs who voted against Delia will be.

