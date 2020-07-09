WATCH: Adrian Delia Has Arrived At President’s Palace Ahead Of Expected Removal As Opposition Leader

Adrian Delia has arrived at the President’s Palace in Attard ahead of his expected removal as Malta’s Leader of the Opposition.

A MaltaToday video shows Delia arriving at the palace at roughly 5.30pm. PN MPs Chris Said and Claudette Buttigieg had finished their hour-long meeting with President George Vella roughly an hour before.

If approved by the President, the new Opposition Leader is expected to be Therese Comodini Cachia.

A constitutional crisis erupted after Delia insisted he would stay on as Opposition and PN Leader despite losing a confidence vote within the PN parliamentary group.

Malta’s constitution states that if in the President’s judgement the Leader of the Opposition has lost the faith of the parliamentary group, he is obliged to remove the person from their role.

Delia lost the confidence vote on Tuesday evening. Nineteen members of the parliamentary group (two MEPs) voted against him, with just 10 (11 if Delia is included) backing the leader.

He has vowed to stay on as PN Leader until the end of the legislature, insisting that the PN’s paid-up members had elected him to the role of leader. Should Delia stay on, the PN could end up in the anomalous situation of having a separate Party Leader and an Opposition Leader.

