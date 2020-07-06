WATCH: ‘Adrian Delia Gave Up 40 Offers For Free Accommodation To Sleep On Party HQ Sofa During Pandemic’, Robert Arrigo Reveals

PN leader Adrian Delia found himself sleeping on a couch at Dar Centrali during the COVID-19 pandemic and was mocked for it. But the PN Deputy Leader for Party Affairs Robert Arrigo insisted that he actually gave up 40 offers for free accommodation.

Speaking to Lovin Malta in an interview, Arrigo explained that Delia instead gave up the offers to give people working on the front lines of the pandemic a home to keep their own loved ones safe.

“He was not actually living at Dar Centrali. He probably had about 40 offers for free accommodation but he refused. Instead, he placed people on the front lines first. And some days, yes, but not all, he did sleep on a sofa. Sleeping on a sofa in an office is not exactly a hotel room.”

Delia, who would meet people well into the night during the pandemic, was forced into the PN Headquarters during the pandemic as he resides with his parents, who were considered vulnerable people during the public health emergency.

“It would have been uncomfortable for him to go back to his parents and create a situation. So, on some days, he preferred doing that.”

The unusual sleeping arrangement brought with it internal party complaints, sources previously said, with the article bringing a renewed focus on Delia’s financial position. According to financial reports, Delia owes more than €600,000 and has no bank deposits to fall back on.

What do you think of the revelation? Comment below