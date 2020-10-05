WATCH: Adrian Delia Advises Resigning Supporters To ‘Do What They Feel Comfortable With’

Adrian Delia has advised his supporters who have resigned from their positions within the Nationalist Party since last weekend’s election to “do what they feel comfortable with”.

“I thank [these people] from the bottom of my heart; they gave a lot to the PN over the years and we must recognise their contribution,” Delia told the press outside Parliament. “However, everyone should do what they feel comfortable with and give what they can.”

“One doesn’t get into politics for financial reasons but because one believes in a cause. If you believe in what you’re doing, you’re going to keep on doing it. I provided a service for three years and will keep on doing so, but in a different manner.”

“It doesn’t really matter to me whether I’m the leader, a candidate or a citizen. If I believe in something, I’ll keep on believing in it until I die.”

Delia said he has absolutely no regrets about his three-year tenure in charge of the PN, stating he would do it all over again if he had the chance.

“I still believe in what I believed prior to the election and I’ll keep on trying to implement changes from my current position to reflect the genuineness of common people.”

“I lost a lot but I also gained a lot. I made friends, I got to know people, and had the honour to go into their homes. I wanted nothing from politics so I have no regrets or disappointments. I’d have lived and died I regret if I didn’t give it my all, but I did and never stopped.”

Meanwhile, his successor Bernard Grech told Lovin Malta the post-elections resignations have “saddened” him.